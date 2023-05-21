Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.84 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $53,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.