Mizuho Lowers WeWork (NYSE:WE) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WeWork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at $364,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at $252,116,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,000 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

