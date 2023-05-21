MOBLAND Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $199,863.04 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

