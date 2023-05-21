Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.03. The company had a trading volume of 589,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,169. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 99,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.