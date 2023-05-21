Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOS. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

