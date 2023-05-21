MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.4 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

