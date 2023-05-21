Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.74 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002682 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $95.74 million and approximately $528,969.53 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,789.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00345344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00560929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00428782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

