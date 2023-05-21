National Bankshares Cuts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMG. Cormark reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.37. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$281.32 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.