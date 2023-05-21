National Bankshares Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.55.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CG opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.13.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.6001603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.