NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NBTB opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

