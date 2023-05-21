Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NFLX stock opened at $365.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 55,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

