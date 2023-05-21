NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 132.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 188.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

