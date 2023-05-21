New South Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 407.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 137,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.