New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.40 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

