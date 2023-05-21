NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.50

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and traded as high as $44.05. NEXT shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 103 shares.
NEXT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.
NEXT Company Profile
Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
