NFT Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. NFT has a market cap of $729,961.87 and approximately $1,762.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0198018 USD and is down -16.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

