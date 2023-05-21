NiSource (NYSE:NI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NiSource by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

