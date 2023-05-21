Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $71,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $71,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $283,706. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

