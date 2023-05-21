Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $443.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

