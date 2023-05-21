Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.00.

NOC stock opened at $443.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

