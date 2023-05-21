Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.44. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 1,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $38,880 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 282.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

