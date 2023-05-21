Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Reduced by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,094 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 3.2% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $385.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

