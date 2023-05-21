Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,028,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

