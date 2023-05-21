NYM (NYM) One Day Volume Reaches $390,062.71

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $53.63 million and $390,062.71 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,835,102.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.16747557 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $355,995.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

