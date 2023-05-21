O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,206 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,710 shares of company stock valued at $95,213,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NYSE NVR traded down $36.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,846.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,456. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,657.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5,112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.