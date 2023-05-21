O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,932 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Synchrony Financial worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 618,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 479,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,551. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

