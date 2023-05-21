O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Masco worth $32,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock worth $6,626,199 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. 1,043,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,725. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.