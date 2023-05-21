O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986,019 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 6,599,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,156. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

