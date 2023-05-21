O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of International Paper worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of IP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

