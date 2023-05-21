O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,886 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.27. 2,768,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,365. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

