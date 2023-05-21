O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,523 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $99,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.31. 2,325,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,169. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

