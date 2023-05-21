O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 130,807 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,807 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.87. 453,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.84. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

