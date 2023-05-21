O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Weyerhaeuser worth $70,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,601,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,643,000 after purchasing an additional 503,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

