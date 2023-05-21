Oasis Network Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $296.58 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.18 or 0.06745984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00053555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05287026 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,973,016.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.