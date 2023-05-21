Oasis Network Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $300.47 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.54 or 0.06739786 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05287026 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,973,016.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

