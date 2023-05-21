OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $23.31 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32.
OFS Credit Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.