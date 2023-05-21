OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGE. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE OGE opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

