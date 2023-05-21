Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) vs. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Head to Head Survey

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
61.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Ohmyhome and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ohmyhome
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Marcus & Millichap
|5.77%
|9.25%
|6.76%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ohmyhome
|$5.24 million
|15.82
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Marcus & Millichap
|$1.30 billion
|0.89
|$104.22 million
|$1.62
|18.52
Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ohmyhome and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ohmyhome
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Marcus & Millichap
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Ohmyhome.
Summary
Marcus & Millichap beats Ohmyhome on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Ohmyhome
Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
