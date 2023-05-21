OMG Network Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $110.89 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002943 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00053276 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00038949 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018753 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006012 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003858 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000908 BTC.
OMG Network Profile
OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.
