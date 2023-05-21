ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Lowered by Williams Trading

Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of ONON opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after buying an additional 2,897,032 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after buying an additional 2,315,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

