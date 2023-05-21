ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.