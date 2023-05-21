ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

