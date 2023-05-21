Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,779,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $103.07.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

