O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $954.30 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

