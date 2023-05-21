Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $46.95 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.95 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,157,237 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

