Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company's stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE:ORA opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,016,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 560.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after buying an additional 477,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

