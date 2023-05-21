Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

