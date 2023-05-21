Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

