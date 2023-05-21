Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $15.17. 11,065,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.