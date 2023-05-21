Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,250 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danimer Scientific from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.